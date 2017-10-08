Dr. Howard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Howard, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Howard, PHD is a Counselor in Lancaster, CA.
Locations
- 1 43723 20th St W Ste 201, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-0871
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr Howard for a long while but had to switched ins and go to someone else. I went to 4 other therapist and left them all after finally SETTLING for the 5th. I definitely couldn’t find the same care I got from Dr Howard. I couldn’t wait to switch back ins. As soon as I did he took me right back. It was like I never left. We reconnected instantly. I felt safe comfortable and in the right hands. I really feel like he looks after me. His suggestions and advice are right on. Best ever!!!
About Dr. Robert Howard, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1306942388
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.