Dr. Robert Humphries Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Humphries Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in North Canton, OH.
Dr. Humphries Jr works at
Locations
Vista Psychological & Counseling Centre LLC1201 S Main St Ste 100, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 244-8782
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Humphries is a good listener. He will help you work through any difficulties that you may be facing. He uses a variety of methods and will find what is most beneficial for you. He is compassionate and patient. He is fair and honest. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Humphries Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447319181
