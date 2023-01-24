See All Physicians Assistants in Tonasket, WA
Robert Johansen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Johansen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tonasket, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Mid-Valley Hospital.

Robert Johansen works at Altruistic Consigliere Services in Tonasket, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Altruistic Consigliere Services
    15 W 5th St Ste 1675, Tonasket, WA 98855 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 322-0311
    Monday
    6:00pm - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00pm - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00pm - 10:00pm
    Friday
    6:00pm - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00pm - 10:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mid-Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Robert Johansen, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1639452618
    Education & Certifications

    • 'national Commission On Certified Physician Assistants
    • University of Washington
    • Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchee Wa
