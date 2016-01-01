Robert Johnstun accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Johnstun
Robert Johnstun is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Robert Johnstun's Office Locations
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 261-7479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Robert Johnstun
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578118659
Robert Johnstun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
