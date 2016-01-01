Dr. Robert Kabbes, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabbes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kabbes, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kabbes, OD
Dr. Robert Kabbes, OD is an Optometrist in Springfield, OH.
Dr. Kabbes works at
Dr. Kabbes' Office Locations
-
1
R Michael Kabbes O.d. LLC2315 Derr Rd, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 399-3700
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kabbes, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1972505824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabbes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabbes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabbes works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabbes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabbes.
