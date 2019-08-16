Dr. Robert Kahn, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kahn, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kahn, OD
Dr. Robert Kahn, OD is an Optometrist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Robert Kahn23-55 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2873
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Excellent exam....very soothing bedside manner...recommend highly
About Dr. Robert Kahn, OD
- Optometry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013097732
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.