Dr. Robert Kassoff, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kassoff, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University, Uniondale, Ny.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2053 Bellmore Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 481-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Robert Kassoff, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962576389
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University, Uniondale, Ny
- Pace University
