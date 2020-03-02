See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Robert Kaufman

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (14)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Robert Kaufman

Robert Kaufman is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5340 El Paso Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 778-9811
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Nice courteous staff Clean office No appointment, quick easy visit
    Angie — Mar 02, 2020
    About Robert Kaufman

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174574537
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Robert Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

