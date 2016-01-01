Robert Keeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Keeter
Overview of Robert Keeter
Robert Keeter is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC.
Robert Keeter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Robert Keeter's Office Locations
-
1
Bidanc Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-0527
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Keeter?
About Robert Keeter
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134751738
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Keeter works at
Robert Keeter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Keeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Keeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Keeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.