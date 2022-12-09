Dr. Robert Kelly, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kelly, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Kelly, OD
Dr. Robert Kelly, OD is an Optometrist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Center4225 Lapalco Blvd Fl 1, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 371-9380
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3995
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Kelly has been my Optometrist for over 10 years. He is a trusted member of my Ochsner Healthcare team. I am always impressed by his professionalism and attention to details when treating my unique vision challenges. During my most recent visit he suggested a change to my contact lens prescriptions allowing me to divest from reading glasses altogether. I would recommend him wholeheartedly to anyone looking eyecare. Thank you Dr. Kelly.
About Dr. Robert Kelly, OD
- Optometry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1811900756
Education & Certifications
- Paris Island Marine
- Illinois College of Optometry
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
