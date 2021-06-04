Dr. Kolodzej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robert Kolodzej, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Kolodzej, DC is a Chiropractor in Mcallen, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Westway Ave Ste A, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 631-3155
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor and human being!
About Dr. Robert Kolodzej, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1649494048
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolodzej. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolodzej.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolodzej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolodzej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.