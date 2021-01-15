Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP
Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Washington.
Dr. Kopec works at
Dr. Kopec's Office Locations
Puget Mental Care5702 N 26th St Ste 1A, Tacoma, WA 98407 Directions (253) 503-6761
Puget Mental Care, University Place WA 984664009 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466 Directions (253) 503-6761
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Tele-medicine was not working. Most Dr.'s are months out for an appointment. Kopec was the ONLY ARNP willing to see my daughter immediately, face to face (fully masked and distanced) at his office. His office staff is wonderful. He took the time to ask many questions, make eye contact, watch body language, fully listen, diagnose, consult, and follow-up. Kopec has the experience, knowledge, and work ethic to find what is wrong and work hard to find the best medications and solutions. He is also willing to change based on new evidence. We are very pleased and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Kopec, DNP
- Psychiatry
- English, Polish
- 1053746867
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopec accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopec works at
Dr. Kopec speaks Polish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopec. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopec.
