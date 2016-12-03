Dr. Robert Krause, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Krause, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Krause, OD
Dr. Robert Krause, OD is an Optometrist in Sterling, VA.
Dr. Krause's Office Locations
Costco Pharmacy #21821398 Price Cascades Plz, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (571) 434-6100
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krause is wonderful. He gives you a very thorough exam and also explains everything to you. He also takes the times to make sure you have the correct prescription and answers any questions you may have pertaining to your eyes.
About Dr. Robert Krause, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1982884169
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
