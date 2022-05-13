Dr. Robert Krone, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Krone, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Krone, OD
Dr. Robert Krone, OD is an Optometrist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.
Dr. Krone's Office Locations
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Longmont1400 DRY CREEK DR, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (303) 772-3300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Boulder3000 Center Green Dr Ste 215, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 772-3300
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado300 Exempla Cir Ste 120, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 772-3300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I always enjoy my eye appointment visits with Doctor Krone. He double checked my eyes and I appreciated that.
About Dr. Robert Krone, OD
- Optometry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841253853
Education & Certifications
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
