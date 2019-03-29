Dr. Robert Kuhn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kuhn, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Kuhn, DC is a Chiropractor in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Locations
Chronic Conditions Center3709 Strawberry Plains Rd Ste D, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 229-6069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
My experience was awesome! I had stem cells for my knees and the improvement is nothing but amazing!
About Dr. Robert Kuhn, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.