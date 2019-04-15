Robert Lehton, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Lehton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Lehton, PSY
Overview
Robert Lehton, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cocoa Beach, FL.
Robert Lehton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family and Pediatric Clinic3000 N Atlantic Ave Ste 102, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 784-5367
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Lehton?
I have been in Dr. Lehton's care for 10+ years. In Brevard County, I spoke with people who repeatedly praised his reputation as a selfless doctor, pastor, author & citizen who lived loving-kindness! Often life's direction becomes camouflaged by the ravages of circumstance & suffering. Dr. Lehton teaches as he walks the extra mile with students longing to re- discover their road. He gives his students wisdom to change their thoughts & the power born from believing"Thy will be done on earth."
About Robert Lehton, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144341124
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Lehton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Lehton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Lehton works at
12 patients have reviewed Robert Lehton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Lehton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Lehton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Lehton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.