Robert Lejeune, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA.
Locations
Dr. Robert LeJeune Chiropractor610 Guilbeau Rd Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 221-0902
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent place to go. Everyone is kind and accommodating. I am disabled and walk with two crutches so I need a little more help than most. Dr. LeJeune is very nice and answers all your questions. Slows down if you need. Gentle as he can be when he handles you, adjustments are not always easy on the body so ofcourse some discomfort but after it fells great. The table he uses also can go in a standing position if you need. They do put you on a waterbed massage thing after and that felt great with some electrode things to stimulate the muscle. 20/10 would recommend.
- Chiropractic
- English
