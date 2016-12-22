Robert Levine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Levine, MFT
Overview
Robert Levine, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3435 Wilshire Blvd Ste 2700-79, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (310) 840-2019
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Levine?
You can really trust him. Zero ego. Good sense of humor. Great at helping you sift through traumatic experiences. Never makes you feel judged.
About Robert Levine, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1073535431
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Robert Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.