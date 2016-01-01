Dr. Robert Lewenson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lewenson, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lewenson, OD
Dr. Robert Lewenson, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Lewenson works at
Dr. Lewenson's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA8025 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 792-1628
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewenson?
About Dr. Robert Lewenson, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1235181769
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewenson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewenson works at
Dr. Lewenson speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.