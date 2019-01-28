Dr. Robert Lofton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lofton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Lofton, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Lofton, OD
Dr. Robert Lofton, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis, Tn.
Dr. Lofton's Office Locations
South Florida Eyecare Centers948 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 247-2331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lofton for at least 25 years. He sees both me and my daughter. He answers all of my questions and spends a good amount of time with me. I never feel like I have been rushed out of the room. I absolutely recommend. I hope he never retires!
About Dr. Robert Lofton, OD
- Optometry
- English, Creole
- 1417946260
Education & Certifications
- Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis, Tn
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lofton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lofton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lofton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lofton speaks Creole.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lofton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lofton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lofton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.