Dr. Robert Lofton, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Lofton, OD

Dr. Robert Lofton, OD is an Optometrist in Homestead, FL. They graduated from Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis, Tn.

Dr. Lofton works at Furnari Lofton Del Vecchio in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lofton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Eyecare Centers
    948 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 (305) 247-2331

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Eye Test
Cataract
Eye Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Lofton, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1417946260
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis, Tn
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
