Dr. Robert Logan, DC
Dr. Robert Logan, DC is a Chiropractor in Modesto, CA. They graduated from 1990|Life Chiropractic College West.
Dr. Robert R Logan1367 Standiford Ave Ste C, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-4277Monday1:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30amSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
I came to Dr. Logan for sciatic nerve problems early last month. Needless to say, I am quite impressed with him! My condition got better each day, and I am practically pain-free after a few weeks. He even sets up affordable payment plans. I was charged $40 for my initial appointment, and was charged $5 less for each subsequent appointment.
- English, Spanish
- 1990|Life Chiropractic College West
Dr. Logan speaks Spanish.
