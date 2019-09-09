Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC
Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Parker College Of Chiropractic-Doctor Of Chiropractic.
They are accepting new patients.
- 1 13140 Coit Rd Ste 516, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (972) 931-6736
Love Dr Louder. I had so much pain in my feet from years as a ballet dancer. 3 different orthopedics idea was orthotics and stretching. Hooked up with Dr Louder. Didn’t take him long, said I know exactly what is wrong. Scar tissue.. He used acupuncture on my feet, ankles, and wherever needed. Then started breaking up the scar tissue. I’ve been back for sciatica, then again aggregated after an auto accident.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- Parker College-Certification In Acupuncture
- Parker College Of Chiropractic-Doctor Of Chiropractic
- Midwestern State University, Wichital Falls Texas
Dr. Louder Jr speaks Spanish.
