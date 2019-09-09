See All Chiropractors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Parker College Of Chiropractic-Doctor Of Chiropractic.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    13140 Coit Rd Ste 516, Dallas, TX 75240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 931-6736

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Chiropractic Adjustment
Cold Laser Therapy
Acupuncture
Chiropractic Adjustment
Cold Laser Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Electrical Muscle Stimulation Chevron Icon
Interferential Current Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Post-Isometric Exercise Relaxation Technique Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 09, 2019
Love Dr Louder. I had so much pain in my feet from years as a ballet dancer. 3 different orthopedics idea was orthotics and stretching. Hooked up with Dr Louder. Didn’t take him long, said I know exactly what is wrong. Scar tissue.. He used acupuncture on my feet, ankles, and wherever needed. Then started breaking up the scar tissue. I’ve been back for sciatica, then again aggregated after an auto accident.
Trish — Sep 09, 2019
Photo: Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC
About Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407180607
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Parker College-Certification In Acupuncture
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Parker College Of Chiropractic-Doctor Of Chiropractic
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Midwestern State University, Wichital Falls Texas
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Louder Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Louder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Louder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louder Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louder Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louder Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

