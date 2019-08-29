Robert Ludwig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Ludwig, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Ludwig, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9260 SW 72nd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-9986
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring doctor. Helping my two kids. I have seen a huge difference in my son.
About Robert Ludwig, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013118470
