Robert Lynn, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Robert Lynn, APN

Robert Lynn, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Robert Lynn works at Freedom Family Medical in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Lynn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Freedom Family Medical
    5546 Camino Al Norte Ste 2-362, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 217-0820

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 20, 2022
Dr Lynn has been my doctor for a few years now. He is the best doctor I've ever had. He is their when you need him and helps you in anyway he can. I'm hoping to have him for many years to come.
Mary Griego — Jul 20, 2022
Photo: Robert Lynn, APN
About Robert Lynn, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275516015
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Lynn, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Robert Lynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Robert Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Lynn works at Freedom Family Medical in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Robert Lynn’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Robert Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Lynn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

