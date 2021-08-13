Robert Magid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Magid, MFT
Overview
Robert Magid, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Valencia, CA.
Robert Magid works at
Locations
-
1
Robert W Magid Mamft Inc25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 310-1A, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 296-7759
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Magid?
Our family really love’s Mr. Magid and his approach. He works great with teens and adults. No nonsense, just tools and a clear it plan to work on.
About Robert Magid, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1467654228
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Magid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Magid works at
5 patients have reviewed Robert Magid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Magid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Magid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Magid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.