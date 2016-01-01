See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Turnersville, NJ
Robert Mann, APN

Pulmonology
4.5 (51)
Map Pin Small Turnersville, NJ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Robert Mann, APN

Robert Mann, APN is a Pulmonology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. 

Robert Mann works at Regulus Specialty Care in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Mann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regulus Specialty Care
    1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Robert Mann, APN

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1538749197
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Mann, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Mann works at Regulus Specialty Care in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Robert Mann’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Robert Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

