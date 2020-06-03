Robert Marchant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Marchant, LPC
Overview
Robert Marchant, LPC is a Counselor in Stockbridge, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 Mlk SR Heritage Trl Ste 105, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 464-6033
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Mr. Marchant very capable and very professional. He is calm, listens very well, gives you several angels in which to consider your situation. He is very knowledgeable and he challenges you to deal with yourself while guiding you to your best self. I would say that he is about time management but I would not go so far as to say he gets angry, (in regard to a prior review) my opinion is common courtesy is expected and respect is a must for both parties! Mr. Marchant is a great person to speak with if you are choosing a professional therapist to speak with. June 2020
About Robert Marchant, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1952316762
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Marchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Robert Marchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Marchant.
