Dr. Martinez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Martinez, ND
Overview
Dr. Robert Martinez, ND is a Chiropractor in Kirkland, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11417 124th Ave NE Ste 103, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 828-6232
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Martinez for over 30 years. Prior to being referred to Dr. Martinez, I went to a chiropractor for over 20 visits. After each visit, I was in pain and had to lay on ice to calm the pain. There was no improvement at all. Once I started with Dr. Martinez, he was able to correct the issue with less than ten visits. I never experienced any pain during or after my visits. This continued for over 30 years. Dr. Martinez is highly intuitive in his treatments. He always took the time to think about my treatments even after two hip replacements, two knee replacements and a spinal fusion. I never went to any other chiropractor nor was I willing to trust anyone else.
About Dr. Robert Martinez, ND
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1801944087
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
