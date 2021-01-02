Dr. Newton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Newton, OD
Dr. Robert Newton, OD is an Optometrist in Hot Springs National Park, AR.
Walmart Pharmacy 10-02614019 CENTRAL AVE, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions (501) 525-7474
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have seen many eye doctors in Hot Springs through the years and none have been nearly as accurate as Dr Newton. He is patient and professional every time and cares if you have the correct prescription. 5+ stars!
- Optometry
- English
- 1518021609
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
