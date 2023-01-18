Robert Noonan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Noonan, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Robert Noonan, ARNP
Robert Noonan, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Robert Noonan works at
Robert Noonan's Office Locations
Ballard Psychiatric Services1405 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA 98117 Directions (206) 452-6009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Noonan?
Brian Noonan has been fantastic. Highly recommend. Very personable, attentive, and truly gives advice and feedback based on our conversations. The whole video experience has been much more personal than I expected.
About Robert Noonan, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275715120
Education & Certifications
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Noonan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Noonan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Robert Noonan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Noonan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Noonan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Noonan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.