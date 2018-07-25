See All Counselors in Mission, TX
Overview

Dr. Robert Otsuji, PHD is a Counselor in Mission, TX. 

Dr. Otsuji works at The Counseling Center, PA in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Counseling Center P.A.
    1512 E Griffin Pkwy Ste 8, Mission, TX 78572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 424-3433
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2018
    My family has been with him for 10 + years and we think he is awesome,he takes his time with you,he also does one on one as well as family time,he has helped out our family so much,I would definitely recommend to see him
    Olivia killebrew in Mcallen, TX — Jul 25, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Robert Otsuji, PHD
    About Dr. Robert Otsuji, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083790166
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

