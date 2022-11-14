See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Robert Otto, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (8)
Overview

Dr. Robert Otto, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Otto works at Spanish River Counseling Center in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spanish River Counseling Center
    2400 W Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 350-8789

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 14, 2022
Dr. Otto is a great listener and really connected with my boys. He was able to discern their needs and offer great counsel for them individually and for me as a parent to help them. I felt safe working with him and knew that he would help me find the answers I needed. Highly recommended! NOTE: Most of the negative reviews about him on this site are from people attacking him who never had him as a counselor and don't even know him personally. They simply don't like him because he is a Christian and what he stands for. He doesn't force Christianity on anyone. If you are really looking for hope and healing, Dr. Otto is a great person to turn to.
rightorwrong — Nov 14, 2022
About Dr. Robert Otto, PHD

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851647671
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Otto works at Spanish River Counseling Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Otto’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

