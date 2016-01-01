Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Perez, PHD
Dr. Robert Perez, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Jose, CA.
- 1 1777 Hamilton Ave Ste 2040, San Jose, CA 95125 Directions (408) 266-5800
- First Health
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1700943776
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
