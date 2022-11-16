Dr. Robert Perret, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Perret, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Perret, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 5D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-7979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perret?
I have been seeing Dr Perret for a for awhile now. He is easy to talk to and has helped me to see things from different prospectives. He may also recommend books to read to help reinforce what has been discussed in session
About Dr. Robert Perret, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376518019
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Rational Living
- NA
- Southeast Nassau Guidance
- Hofstra University
- University Of Dayton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perret accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perret. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.