Dr. Robert Polite, DO

Family Medicine
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Polite, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Polite works at Medical Restoration Solutions in New Albany, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Albany Chiropractic
    68 N High St Bldg A, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 855-1115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Robert Polite, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386698611
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Polite, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Polite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Polite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Polite works at Medical Restoration Solutions in New Albany, OH. View the full address on Dr. Polite’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Polite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polite.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

