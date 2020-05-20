Dr. Robert Prazer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Prazer, OD
Dr. Robert Prazer, OD is an Optometrist in Wexford, PA.
Pediatric & Adult Vision Care110 Vip Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-9999
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Brandon at Dr. Prazer's office worked with me to select the best options relating to being fitted with new glasses. Brandon was outstanding. He was very knowledgeable, patient, and extremely helpful in explaining my options.
- Optometry
- English
- 1780745786
Dr. Prazer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prazer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prazer works at
295 patients have reviewed Dr. Prazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prazer.
