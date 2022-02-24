Dr. Robert Rainer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rainer, OD
Dr. Robert Rainer, OD is an Optometrist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Rainer works at
Dr. Rainer's Office Locations
James River Eye Associates5617 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-7228
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Yes indeed! The best eye doctor hands down thorough, knowledgeable, friendly & he tells you exactly what he is doing as he test your eyesight. I have been a patient for 20 years and refuse to go anywhere else. I am thankful that he accepts my medicare coverage. THANK YOU DR. RAINER FOR YOUR CARING PERSONALITY IT SHOWS IN YOUR WORK ETHICS!
About Dr. Robert Rainer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164514311
Dr. Rainer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.