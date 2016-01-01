Dr. Robert Rego, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rego, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Rego, OD
Dr. Robert Rego, OD is an Optometrist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rego works at
Dr. Rego's Office Locations
Bradenton Anesthesia Services LLC6002 Pointe West Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Optical Gallery - West Bradenton2203 61st St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Eye Associates2111 BEE RIDGE RD, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 923-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Rego, OD
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University Specialized In Low Vision & Geriatrics
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University Of California, Davis
