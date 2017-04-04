Dr. Sams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sams, OD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sams, OD
Dr. Robert Sams, OD is an Optometrist in Elizabethton, TN.
Dr. Sams' Office Locations
Elizabethton Vision and Contact Lens Center Inc114 S Sycamore St, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 543-3421
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love them. Everyone one there is so friendly and helpful. I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Robert Sams, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1033272380
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.
