Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Sanderson works at Health First Chiropractic and Nutrition in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Services Ipa LLC
    400 GATLIN AVE, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 888-9544

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265987705
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Sanderson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sanderson works at Health First Chiropractic and Nutrition in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sanderson’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.