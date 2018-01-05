Dr. Robert Schindler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schindler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Schindler, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Schindler, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 14355 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (281) 631-9977
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schindler?
Dr. Bob helped me after I got out of a residential treatment center and even helped me in a school film project!
About Dr. Robert Schindler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1508898438
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schindler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schindler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schindler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schindler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schindler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schindler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.