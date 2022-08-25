See All Counselors in Chagrin Falls, OH
Robert Schuppel, LPCC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Robert Schuppel, LPCC

Counseling
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Robert Schuppel, LPCC is a Counselor in Chagrin Falls, OH. 

Robert Schuppel works at Family Center By The Falls in Chagrin Falls, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Center By The Falls
    8401 Chagrin Rd Ste 14B, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 543-3400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Robert Schuppel?

Aug 25, 2022
Bob has been a huge help for my 13 year old son. My son was having anxiety issues including anxiety attacks and after just a few visits they have completely stopped. My son looks forward to his appointments. Bob involves the entire family and while he respects my sons privacy - I still feel like I know what I need to know. I would absolutly recommend Bob
— Aug 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Robert Schuppel, LPCC
How would you rate your experience with Robert Schuppel, LPCC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Robert Schuppel to family and friends

Robert Schuppel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Robert Schuppel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Schuppel, LPCC.

About Robert Schuppel, LPCC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063629616
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Schuppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Schuppel works at Family Center By The Falls in Chagrin Falls, OH. View the full address on Robert Schuppel’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Robert Schuppel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Schuppel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Schuppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Schuppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Robert Schuppel, LPCC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.