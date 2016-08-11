Dr. Robert Shapiro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shapiro, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Shapiro, PHD is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Robyn Tapley Psyd PA6767 N Wickham Rd Ste 306, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-1925
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, caring and compassionate professional.
About Dr. Robert Shapiro, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831237650
Dr. Shapiro works at
