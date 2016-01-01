Robert Sottile, CRNA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Sottile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Sottile, CRNA
Overview of Robert Sottile, CRNA
Robert Sottile, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC.
Robert Sottile works at
Robert Sottile's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1710
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Sottile?
About Robert Sottile, CRNA
- Nurse Anesthesiology
- English
- Male
- 1043982713
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Sottile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Sottile works at
Robert Sottile has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Sottile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Sottile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Sottile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.