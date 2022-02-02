See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Goodyear, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Spruance, OD

Optometry
4.8 (196)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Spruance, OD

Dr. Robert Spruance, OD is an Optometrist in Goodyear, AZ. 

Dr. Spruance works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spruance's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear
    1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 223-1760
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Absolute Glaucoma
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Absolute Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Cyclodialysis Chevron Icon
Cyclodiathermy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 196 ratings
    Patient Ratings (196)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. Spruance was professional and knowledgeable with a great sense of humor. I thoroughly enjoyed having him as my examiner. I highly recommend him. Thank you, Dr. Spruance!
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Spruance, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043323082
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Spruance, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spruance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spruance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spruance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spruance works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Spruance’s profile.

    196 patients have reviewed Dr. Spruance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spruance.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spruance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spruance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

