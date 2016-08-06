Dr. Robert Stein, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stein, DC
Dr. Robert Stein, DC is a Chiropractor in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their fellowship with Academy Of Anti-Aging (A4m)
Modern Chiropractic and Wellness Center9841 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 437-5414Monday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I'm impressed after more than 2 months with a lower back pain, I had just 2 appointments and my pain is almost gone I wasn't expecting to heal so fast, I'm feeling 95% better than before my first appointment. The Dr Stein says I will have one more appointment and will be 100% so I trust him.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1255467460
- Academy Of Anti-Aging (A4m)
- University of Florida
Dr. Stein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
