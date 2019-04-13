Dr. Sylvies accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Sylvies, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sylvies, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in East Liverpool, OH.
Dr. Sylvies works at
Locations
Robert B. Sylvies Psy.d Inc.416 Jackson St, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Directions (330) 386-7870
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Sylvies, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831158450
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sylvies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sylvies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sylvies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.