Dr. Robert Vitaletti, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Vitaletti, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Advanced Psychological Studies At Adelphi University.
Locations
Robert L. Vitaletti, Ph.D., Psychotherapy1616 17th St Ste 567, Denver, CO 80202 Directions (303) 628-5425Monday9:30am - 7:00pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmWednesday9:30am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MetLife
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Now I know what really good therapy is. Dr. Vitaletti listens closely to what I tell him about my life past and present is able to make sense of it in ways I never thought possible. This is tremendously helpful. I felt better from the first session on. He is a real professional with the experience that counts. Thanks Dr.Bob!
About Dr. Robert Vitaletti, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Mental Health
- Veterans Administration
- Institute Of Advanced Psychological Studies At Adelphi University
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitaletti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitaletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitaletti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitaletti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitaletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitaletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.