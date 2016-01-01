Robert Walsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Walsh, PA
Overview
Robert Walsh, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2424 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 257-8308
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Walsh?
About Robert Walsh, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174645568
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Robert Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.