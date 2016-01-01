Robert Webb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Webb, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Webb, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Robert Webb works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Santa Maria LLC2354 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Directions (702) 399-9161
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Webb?
About Robert Webb, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154412385
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Webb works at
3 patients have reviewed Robert Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.